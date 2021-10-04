Major wreck reported at I-20W at I-220E

Prize Fest
Traffic
Traffic(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — First responders are on the scene of a major accident in west Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck was reported at 7:51 p.m.

That’s when four Shreveport Fire Department units initially responded to a medical emergency at westbound Interstate 20 at eastbound Interstate 20.

Shreveport Police Department sent a half dozen units to the same location.

An LaDOTD traffic camera shows some first responders on Interstate 20 near the Pines Road exit.

There’s no immediate word on injuries, how the accident happened nor on how it is impacting travel in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

