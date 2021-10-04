Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hospitalizations in area including Smith, Gregg counties increase by 17 from Saturday to Sunday

Piney Woods TSA (Source: KLTV Staff)
Piney Woods TSA (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Trauma Service Area G, which includes Smith and Gregg counties, 512 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday. That number is up 17 from the day before.

In all, 495 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday.

On Sunday, 23 ICU beds were open Sunday, which was up 10 beds from Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm that a woman died and two small children were hurt in a rollover accident on...
Coroner identifies Texan who died when her vehicle overturned on I-20W in Shreveport
SWAT was called out to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Police looking for burglary suspect after SWAT called out to home in Bossier City
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Airline Drive
Woman dies after attack at Shreveport motel; victim identified
Police responded to the scene a little after 11 p.m., Friday, Oct.1.
Victim found shot at intersection

Latest News

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Minden council members again pass on opportunity to end city’s budget stalemate
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room
4 days into new fiscal year, Minden City Council again fails to adopt a budget
4 days into new fiscal year, Minden City Council again fails to adopt a budget
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
A head-on collision Oct. 4, 2021, sent a Cadillac Escalade into a building on Mansfield Road in...
Driver hurt in collision on Mansfield Road