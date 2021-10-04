Prize Fest
Girl, 2 boys shot in Marshall, Texas

Police say their preliminary investigation shows “the actors were also juveniles”
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Three children are recovering from gunshot wounds. And police believe those who are responsible also are juveniles.

The gunfire occurred about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 in the 1200 block of James Farmer Street, authorities say. That’s less than a quarter mile northwest of the Wiley College campus.

Officers who responded to the call found a wounded girl nearby. Two boys showed up at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall, a hospital about a half mile east of the shooting scene, seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Authorities said their wounds are not life-threatening.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the actors were also juveniles,” says a statement released by the city. “The Marshall Police Department is working to identify all parties involved in this incident.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

