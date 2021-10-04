Prize Fest
George Floyd statue vandalized again

This time, police say, the memorial was defaced by a skateboarder throwing paint
A sculpture of George Floyd, one of three sculptures as part of the "SEEINJUSTICE" art exhibit...
A sculpture of George Floyd, one of three sculptures as part of the "SEEINJUSTICE" art exhibit that also feature the likenesses of Breonna Taylor and John Lewis, is unveiled Sept. 30, 2021, as Floyd's brother Terrence (second from left) looks at Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York. The statue honoring Floyd was vandalized Oct. 3, 2021, police said. (AP file photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A statue memorializing George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park has been vandalized.

Police say video shows an unidentified person on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday then fleeing.

Nearby statues of the late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was fatally shot by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.

The Floyd statue also was vandalized shortly after it was unveiled in Brooklyn in June.

Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized racial justice actions across the country.

