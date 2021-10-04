Dry and comfortable week ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a dry and relatively comfortable week ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures throughout the work week will be hovering in the mid-80s through the end of the week. By the weekend we are tracking warmer weather that will be pushing into the region with highs in the 90s possible. But in terms of rain chances we are not expecting all that much for the viewing area for the foreseeable future. Down in the tropics we are still keeping an eye on Sam as it rapidly moves northward and will become an extratropical cyclone Tuesday.

Thanks to a upper level low pressure system we are expecting comfortable weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will notice the more comfortable air that started moving into the ArkLaTex Sunday continue to do so today. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and will be moving up into the mid-80s later today. That along with ample sunshine should make for a great start to the week for the ArkLaTex.

Heading through the rest of the work week we are really expecting a quiet week ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be slowly trending upward with highs on Friday stretching towards the upper 80s, but thanks to muted humidity and sunny weather it will feel fairly nice to get outside. This will be thanks to a cut-off upper level low centered across the southeast portion of the United States.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more of the same for the viewing area with the only change being warmer temperatures on the way. High temperatures this weekend will be trending warmer with low 90s possible for the region. But much like this week we are expecting dry weather for the ArkLaTex and mugginess that won’t be all that excessive, meaning it will be a nice weekend to get outside.

In the meantime, get ready to take in a nice week of weather for the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!

