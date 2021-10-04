Prize Fest
Driver hurt in collision on Mansfield Road

Cadillac Escalade strikes building after being hit by oncoming vehicle
A head-on collision Oct. 4, 2021, sent a Cadillac Escalade into a building on Mansfield Road in Shreveport and its driver to a hospital. Police say it was struck by an oncoming vehicle that was attempting to pass another vehicle.(Source: Jerry Goodman/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision sent one person to a hospital and a vehicle into a building.

It happened at 4:57 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 on Mansfield Road near Morningside Drive, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Police on the scene said a southbound vehicle was trying to pass another southbound vehicle when it struck an oncoming Cadillac Escalade, causing the Cadillac to crash into a building.

The Cadillac’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

