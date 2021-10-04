Driver hurt in collision on Mansfield Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision sent one person to a hospital and a vehicle into a building.

It happened at 4:57 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 on Mansfield Road near Morningside Drive, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Police on the scene said a southbound vehicle was trying to pass another southbound vehicle when it struck an oncoming Cadillac Escalade, causing the Cadillac to crash into a building.

The Cadillac’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

