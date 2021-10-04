Community remembers basketball player killed in crash on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Decari Markray was well-known in northwest Louisiana. His skills on the basketball court gave him bragging rights, but outside the gym, he was known as an overall “good kid” who “always worked hard.”

“He was just a phenomenal kid,” Bossier Parish Community College Head Coach J.A. Anglin said.

We send our condolences to the MarKray family on the sudden loss of Decari MarKray. We will miss his positive attitude, undeniable effort, and competitive spirit. Decari will always be part of the BPCC Cavalier family.

The 20-year-old played basketball at the college, as well as at Doyline High School before graduating.

Decari was killed in a crash on Airline Drive on Saturday, Oct. 2.

“It appeared the vehicle that was driven by the deceased was headed south bound on Airline Drive, crossed over into on coming traffic, and hit the other vehicle head on,” according to a news release from the Bossier City Police Department.

Decari Markray (BPCC)

His mother, Lakechia Markray, started a GoFundMe with a $15,000 goal. She told KSLA over the phone his death was a shock.

“He was loved by many. I am asking friends, family, and everyone who loved Decari to help in burying him,” she wrote in the GoFundMe description. “Keep my family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Coach Anglin is asking everyone to pitch in.

“His family is in need of help,” he said. “We would really appreciate anybody, even if it’s just a little bit. Every little bit will help him.”

The college will honor Decari and his family at its home game against Baton Rouge Community College on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

BPCC also released a statement about Decari’s death.

Decari was a freshman Criminal Justice student at BPCC and member of the Men’s Basketball Team. The College has implemented a response plan to provide support to students, faculty and staff who need assistance through this difficult time. We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of BPCC student-athlete, Decari MarKray. We send our condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

