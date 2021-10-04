Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting food drive to benefit Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Now through Nov. 17, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Donations are being accepted at several sheriff’s office locations throughout the parish. This is the third year CPSO has hosted such a food drive. In 2020, employees of the sheriff’s office donated more than 2,400 lbs of food, which is double the amount they collected the prior year, the sheriff’s office says.

Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the following locations:

Caddo Correctional Center, 1101 Forum Dr.

Programs/Investigations, 1501 Corporate Dr.

Caddo Courthouse/Tax Department, 501 Texas St.

Sheriff’s Administrative Offices in Government Plaza, 505 Travis St.

Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave.

Regional Training Academy, 156 LA-1

Any of the CPSO substations located at 4910 North Market in Shreveport, 9956 Mansfield Rd. in Keithville, and 11411 Hwy. 1 North in Oil City

The sheriff’s office says the top 10 most-requested items are canned meat (tuna, salmon, or chicken), peanut butter, dried beans, rice, pasta/macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables, canned fruit, boxed cereal, oatmeal/grits, and flour/sugar.

For more information about the food drive, call CPSO’s media relations office at 318-681-0666.

