Body found at Bossier City apartment complex; police investigating it as a homicide

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found inside an apartment.

BCPD says on Sept. 28, officers responded to the Santa Fe Apartments in the 4800 block of E Texas Street for a welfare check when they found the resident dead inside. An autopsy will be performed. The victim has been identified as Geri Judd.

Anyone with information about Judd’s death should call BCPD at 318-741-8610 or call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

