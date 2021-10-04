Prize Fest
BCPD searching for 17-year-old runaway, does not speak English

Jacinto Cruz-Brito, 17, ran away from his home in the 2400 block of Murphy Street on Aug. 28.
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Jacinto Cruz-Brito?

Jacinto, 17, ran away from his home in the 2400 block of Murphy Street on Aug. 28.

He is 5′1″ and weighs 125 pounds. Police do not have a clothing description for what he was wearing last.

Jacinto is a Guatemalan refugee who does not speak any English.

Anyone with any information regarding Jacinto’s whereabouts is urged to contact Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

