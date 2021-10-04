Prize Fest
Balloon release honors 3 La. children recently killed

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members gathered on Sunday, Oct. 3, to honor the lives of three children killed in separate events across Louisiana.

Over four days last week, the three victims, all under the age of two, are believed to have died at the hands of their parents.

People are calling for change and encouraging parents not to suffer in silence if they’re struggling with their parenting duties. Organizers said speaking out early can be the difference between life or death.

RELATED: 3 children allegedly killed by their parents in separate incidents across La.

Those parents have been charged in each of the three incidents.

