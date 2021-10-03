Mark Bonner’s ‘Shreveport Sun’ wins 2021 Louisiana Film Prize’s grand prize

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The winner of Louisiana Film Prize 2021′s $25,000 grand prize is “Shreveport Sun.”

The film was directed by Shreveport native Mark D. Bonner, who also earned the Best Actor award.

Bonner previously told KSLA News 12: “This is my first year actually entering a film into Film Prize, and this is my first year directing.”

Bonner explained that his “... is basically about two high school friends who reunited from living in Shreveport. They get back to that bond that they had when they were children, to senior year, to everything that’s unfolding as their adult years.”

Bonner also told KSLA News 12 that he’s been passionate about acting and filmmaking for years and that “Shreveport Sun” marks the first time he has written, acted, produced and directed a film.

“It was a lot of work, a lot more than I thought.”

Rounding out the five finalists were “Bamboo House,” “Momento,” “Nana Ki Dum” and “Pictures of the Sky.”

OTHER AWARDS

Best Actress : Anamé Rose Walt for her role in “Moonlight Dancer”!

Founders’ Circle grant winners: “Bamboo House,” “Nana Ki Dum,” “Stakeout,” “Shreveport Sun” and “We Got Your Six.”

