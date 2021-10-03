Man shot by masked home invaders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of Mandelane Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 2.

Police dispatch says a man was trying to let his girlfriend in through the back door to his house. That was when two men in black masks came into the house and robbed the man. The man was shot in the lack and hit in the head. The two suspects then fled the scene.

Police took the victim to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

