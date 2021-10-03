Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man shot by masked home invaders

Police responded to the shooting on the 4000 block of Mandelane Street.
Police responded to the shooting on the 4000 block of Mandelane Street.(Gray News)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of Mandelane Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 2.

Police dispatch says a man was trying to let his girlfriend in through the back door to his house. That was when two men in black masks came into the house and robbed the man. The man was shot in the lack and hit in the head. The two suspects then fled the scene.

Police took the victim to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene a little after 11 p.m., Friday, Oct.1.
Victim found shot at intersection
Woman dies after attack at Shreveport motel; victim identified
BCPD locates guardians of found child; arrest made
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Airline Drive
Community dedicates street to good Samaritan

Latest News

One killed in crash on Airline Drive
One killed in crash on Airline Drive
Red River Revel kicks off 45th annual festival
Red River Revel kicks off 45th annual festival
Missing child returned with parents
Missing child returned with parents
Red River Revel celebrates 45th anniversary