Victim found shot at intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1.

According to Caddo Dispatch, the incident occurred at the intersection of Virginia Street and Morningside Drive. There, police found a male victim in life-threatening condition. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

There is currently no description of the subject at this time.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.