Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Victim found shot at intersection

Police responded to the scene a little after 11 p.m., Friday, Oct.1.
Police responded to the scene a little after 11 p.m., Friday, Oct.1.(Gray News)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1.

According to Caddo Dispatch, the incident occurred at the intersection of Virginia Street and Morningside Drive. There, police found a male victim in life-threatening condition. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

There is currently no description of the subject at this time.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after attack at Shreveport motel; victim identified
Freddie Shawn Terrell, age 41, was arrested for vehicular homicide on Friday, Oct. 1.
Pleasant Hill man arrested for running over and killing girlfriend
Staff stand outside the Shreveport Regional Airport following evacuation orders from the...
Smoke causes evacuation at Shreveport Regional Airport
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death

Latest News

Kings Highway Baptist Church thanks first responders after fire
Kings Highway Christian Church thanks first responders after fire
The Kings Highway Christian Church, which is almost 100 years old, was damaged Aug. 19, 2021...
Kings Highway Christian Church to hold service, luncheon for first responders after fire
Community dedicates street to good Samaritan
Woman dies after attack at Shreveport motel; victim identified