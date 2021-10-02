Red River Revel celebrates 45th anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel Arts Festival kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 2, celebrating it’s 45th year in downtown Shreveport.

It’s north Louisiana’s largest outdoor festival, showcasing live music, visual arts, kid’s activities, food and more.

Last year, the festival was put on hold because of the pandemic. Organizers say they have put a lot of effort into bringing the revel back this year.

“To say that I’m pleased is an understatement. What we have heard is just great reviews about people ready to get back down and celebrate the arts with us. We were up until almost past midnight last night making sure the site was ready, but the crew here, all the hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours that are put into this, make it special and we’re dedicated and passionate about what we do and that’s why we’re down,” said Michael Ostendorff, governing board president of the Red River Revel.

The festival is a total of nine days and ends on Sunday, Oct. 10.

