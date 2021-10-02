Rain for parts of the weekend. Sunshine next week!

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday! So many things going on this weekend but how will the weather cooperate? Plus is the sunshine ever coming back? Yes it is, next week!

Today temperatures this morning are in the 70s along with cloudy conditions across much of the ArkLaTex and some misty conditions. I would keep the rain gear handy with you this morning and into the afternoon. Highs today only getting into the low 80s area wide so not terrible at all. It will, however, be a very humid and stick day outside.

This evening temperatures will be back in the upper 70s with some showers lingering around but not enough to ruin plans. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 70s to upper 60s.

On Sunday, less rain but the weather starts off dry during the morning with temperatures back in the 70s. During the afternoon hours highs will be a touch warmer in the mid 80s with a bit more sunshine than today. A weak cold front will push through Sunday evening and Monday morning bringing down the humidity.

Monday and Tuesday humidity drops back into feeling more pleasant once again! Highs will be in the mid 80s plus the SUNSHINE returns! Tracking mostly sunny days not just for Monday but also for the remainder of the work week.

Wednesday and Thursday look to remain the same. More sunshine with a few clouds at times. I do not expect any rain either of these two days. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon.

In the tropics, it’s still quite active. We have hurricane Sam, which is still a CAT 4. It will finally start to weaken a bit as it moves to the north. There will be no threat from Sam. Tropical storm Victor has formed, but also poses no threat. The storm will remain out at sea and will not interact with any land. There is currently no threat to the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico. The next name off the list is Wanda.

