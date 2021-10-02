Kings Highway Christian Church to hold service, luncheon for first responders after fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been several weeks since a lightening strike caused a fire at the Kings Highway Christian Church. While repairs will take a while for the historic building, the congregation is coming together this weekend to hold a service and luncheon for first responders.

“Our tree of life at the top, that lightening bolt hit that, and it exploded like a bomb going off,” said Christine Thompson, a church trustee. “It went through the roof into the balcony rafters into the wood and that’s where the fire started.”

Thompson said it was a scary moment for the congregation. Walking into the church today, you can still smell the smoke. Thompson said it could have been much worse if the firefighter response wasn’t so great.

“We had a response team from almost every fire unit in Shreveport,” said Thompson “We even had, from what I understand, one from Bossier.”

The connection between SFD and the church runs deep. Former Fire Chief Dallas Greene was a longtime member.

“Dallas was always so supportive of what went on in this church and so were all of his firefighters,” Thompson said. “It was not unusual for us to have firefighters joining us for worship. They would just walk in, take their helmets off and sit on the back pew.”

On Sunday, Oct. 3, the church is holding a service and luncheon to thank the firefighters.

“We are going to celebrate what they did for us and how they maintained the integrity of such an old structure.” said Thompson.

The church says they hope to have the repairs completed by their 100 year anniversary.

