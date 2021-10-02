Hundreds attend East Texas Women’s March in downtown Tyler

Prize Fest
Hundreds of people showed up on the downtown square in Tyler for the East Texas Woman's March Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)(Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds showed up to Tyler’s downtown square on Saturday for the East Texas Women’s March.

The event saw a diverse crowd peacefully marching, carrying signs, and chanting.

The organizers said their message is about women having equal autonomy as men. A recent news release stated the motivation behind this year’s march came from Texas Senate Bill 8, a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“We are so proud to be a part of the national effort for the woman’s march, and we know that there are voices in Tyler that wanted to support this, and this is proof that the people are here,” said Mitzi Rusk, a volunteer. “Women, men, women my age, young women, young people here, came out today because we must have a change in Texas, and we must support women.”

Along with the march, there were vendors, political candidates, and voter registration booths set up in the square.

