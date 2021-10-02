Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Community dedicates street to good Samaritan

(KSLA)
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The memory of a Shreveport man, Roy Mahoney, was honored today on Ford Street.

Known for paying utility bills for the elderly in Allendale, donating school supplies and being a member of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Persons with Disabilities, his acts of kindness are memorialized.

“All of the good things that Roy did and stood for in our 53 years of marriage with three children, it all came back to me this morning I mean in just a pleasant feeling,” said Audrey Mahoney, wife of Roy.

Service to his community is not his only legacy.

Mahoney valued family over everything. He leaves behind three children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and now a street where he is remembered.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according...
Man dead following shooting at Blanchard residence
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to...
Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station
Police respond to scene on NE Front Street.
CPSO investigating death of teen whose body was found near railroad tracks in Vivian; victim identified
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Officers got the call to a residence in the 8100 block of Pines Road. That's near The Club at...
Home invasion thwarted after resident fires shots; suspects sought

Latest News

The Kings Highway Christian Church, which is almost 100 years old, was damaged Aug. 19, 2021...
Kings Highway Christian Church to hold service, luncheon for first responders after fire
Half of pregnancies are unplanned, and some expecting mothers may face some complications in...
Community resources available for mothers with perinatal mood, anxiety disorders
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church brings 3-day crusade to an end.
Historic Shreveport church finishes 3-day crusade
Dr. Kevin Washington, head of the Department of Psychology/Sociology at Grambling State...
Grambling researcher working to improve mental health literacy among barbers serving Black community