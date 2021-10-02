Community dedicates street to good Samaritan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The memory of a Shreveport man, Roy Mahoney, was honored today on Ford Street.

Known for paying utility bills for the elderly in Allendale, donating school supplies and being a member of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Persons with Disabilities, his acts of kindness are memorialized.

“All of the good things that Roy did and stood for in our 53 years of marriage with three children, it all came back to me this morning I mean in just a pleasant feeling,” said Audrey Mahoney, wife of Roy.

Service to his community is not his only legacy.

Mahoney valued family over everything. He leaves behind three children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and now a street where he is remembered.

