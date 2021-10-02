Bossier City Police located guardians of found child
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - LT. Bart Cavanaugh released a statement saying that the boy’s parents have been located and that everyone is safe.
Bossier City Police responded to a call of a found child the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2.
The child was found at the Pecan Valley Mobile Home Park on 6507 Barksdale Boulevard. The boy is about 3-years-old.
thanks to the speed response of callers the child was reunited with his family.
