Bossier City Police located guardians of found child

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - LT. Bart Cavanaugh released a statement saying that the boy’s parents have been located and that everyone is safe.

Bossier City Police responded to a call of a found child the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2.

The child was found at the Pecan Valley Mobile Home Park on 6507 Barksdale Boulevard. The boy is about 3-years-old.

thanks to the speed response of callers the child was reunited with his family.

