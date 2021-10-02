Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier City Police located guardians of found child

If you know this child or have information on his guardians, you are asked to call LT. Bart...
If you know this child or have information on his guardians, you are asked to call LT. Bart Cavanaugh.(Bossier City Police Department)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - LT. Bart Cavanaugh released a statement saying that the boy’s parents have been located and that everyone is safe.

Bossier City Police responded to a call of a found child the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2.

The child was found at the Pecan Valley Mobile Home Park on 6507 Barksdale Boulevard. The boy is about 3-years-old.

thanks to the speed response of callers the child was reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after attack at Shreveport motel; victim identified
Police responded to the scene a little after 11 p.m., Friday, Oct.1.
Victim found shot at intersection
Freddie Shawn Terrell, age 41, was arrested for vehicular homicide on Friday, Oct. 1.
Pleasant Hill man arrested for running over and killing girlfriend
Staff stand outside the Shreveport Regional Airport following evacuation orders from the...
Smoke causes evacuation at Shreveport Regional Airport
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

Latest News

Police responded to the scene a little after 11 p.m., Friday, Oct.1.
Victim found shot at intersection
Kings Highway Baptist Church thanks first responders after fire
Kings Highway Christian Church thanks first responders after fire
The Kings Highway Christian Church, which is almost 100 years old, was damaged Aug. 19, 2021...
Kings Highway Christian Church to hold service, luncheon for first responders after fire
Community dedicates street to good Samaritan