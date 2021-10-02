Prize Fest
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Airline Drive

(WYFF)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Airline Drive.

One driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say it appears the deceased driver was headed southbound on Airline Drive, when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit the other vehicle head on. Both cars were only occupied by the drivers.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. However, alcohol impairment is not suspected to be a cause at this time.

