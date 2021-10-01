Getting Answers
Louisiana’s ‘Shot For 100′ campaign extended through Novemeber

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is extending its “Shot For 100″ COVID-19 vaccine incentive program through the month of November, Gov. John Bel Edwards says.

The governor made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, Nov. 1.

The program gives Louisiana residents who get vaccinated at participating community-based sites a $100 Visa gift card.

Residents must register online at ShotFor100.com before getting vaccinated at participating locations to be eligible to receive the $100 gift card.

Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine.

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.

