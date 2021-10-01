Rainy days coming to an end with sunshine next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will start off with many more scattered showers and storms. By Sunday, all the rain should be winding down and coming to an end. By the time we start Monday, we will have more sunshine in the forecast.

This evening will have some scattered showers around. It will be winding down for the most part. If you are heading out for Friday night football or any other evening plans, you should grab the umbrella to be safe. I have the rain chances low, but do not be surprised if a few showers pop up near your location. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening.

Overnight, there will be more off and on rain. It will not rain everywhere though. It will all be scattered around the ArkLaTex. It will be clouds and muggy too. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 70s.

This weekend is still looking wet. I have kept the rain chances for Saturday at 40%. Sunday, however, I have lowered to 30%. Even that might be a little too high. The rain will be very scattered again Saturday, then will start to wind down during the evening. Come by Saturday night, we will not have as much around. In fact you may wake up Sunday and the rain is already gone! Therefore, we could see some sunshine in the afternoon. temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s Saturday, and the mid 80s Sunday.

Next week finally looks to have less rain! This unsettled weather pattern may finally shift around, so we may get back to a drier weather pattern! I have lowered the rain chance for Monday and Tuesday to 0%! With less rain, the humidity is also expected to decrease! There will also be a little more sunshine with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to remain the same. More sunshine with a few clouds at times. I do not expect any rain either of these two days. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon.

In the tropics, it’s still quite active. We have hurricane Sam, which is still a CAT 4. It will finally start to weaken a bit as it moves to the north. There will be no threat from Sam. Tropical storm Victor has formed, but also poses no threat. The storm will remain out at sea and will not interact with any land. There is currently no threat to the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico. The next name off the list is Wanda.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend! Get ready to whip out those sunglasses again!

