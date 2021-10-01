Postmaster General slowing deliveries, raising shipping costs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Your mail could take longer to reach you following a new plan that takes effect on Friday, Oct. 1.

In March, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced a new 10-year plan that promises to cut debt and modernize the agency.

Almost 40% of first-class mail could take up to five days to arrive, instead of up to three days. Sending holiday cheer will be pricier as well, with postage rates increasing up to $5 more per package until December 26.

“I’ve been coming up here every week asking ‘where is my mail?’ They keep giving me the same answer which is ‘oh you have a new driver, it will be out today,’ then we don’t get mail that day,” said Marissa Taylor.

Twenty-one state attorney generals have asked the Postal Regulatory Commission to reject the new plan, saying it could disproportionately impact elderly, rural residents and individuals with disabilities.

If you’re concerned about packages arriving on time, try to send them with extra transit days or use a different service.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.