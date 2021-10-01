Prize Fest
Pleasant Hill Man arrested for running over and killing girlfriend

Freddie Shawn Terrell, age 41, was arrested for vehicular homicide on Friday, Oct. 1.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Freddie Shawn Terrell for vehicular homicide early morning, Friday, Oct. 1.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that they received a 911 call sometime after midnight, Sept. 30. Terrell made the call stating that he ran over a woman. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered Samantha Renee Pool lying partially in the ditch and roadway. Deputies initiated life-saving procedures until EMS arrived.

Terrell told investigators he and Pool, who was described to be Terrell’s girlfriend, had been drinking and gotten into a verbal argument. Terrell said that Pool opened the passenger side door and jumped out of the truck. Terrell stated that the right rear tire ran over Pool before he could stop the truck. The incident occurred on Emmanuel Church Road just north of Terrell Road.

Pool was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The statement said that detectives obtained breath, blood, and urine samples from Terrell and confirmed that Terrell was impaired at the time of his arrest.

Terrell has since been booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for vehicular homicide.

