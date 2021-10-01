Ochsner LSU Health employees, students roll up their sleeves before COVID-19 vaccination deadline

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, 79% of Ochsner LSU Health employees and 95% of physicians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provided proof of vaccination. Over at Ochsner Health, 82% of employees have been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Charles Fox, system chief medical officer at Ochsner LSU Health, said it’s important that they protect themselves and the patients from the virus. “We care for a lot of folks that are very, very sick, immunosuppressed. And so we need to provide the safest environment for them possible.”

With more people rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated, Fox said he’s optimistic it will continue.

“Since Phase 4 [of COVID-19], and hopefully we’re coming out of it now, we noticed a big uptick in vaccinations in both the hospital and the med school side.”

Approximately 175 employees at Novant Health in North Carolina were fired for not getting vaccinated, a CNN report shows.

Fox believes more mandates are coming. “I think that’s kind of where we’re headed. Some folks get there a little faster than others.

“But I think, you know, nationwide that is the trend that’s going on when you look at the really big health-care facilities like Ochsner,” he continued. “If you would have looked at Maine, at their facility where they employ 30,000 people, there’s only a couple hundred that didn’t get vaccinated.”

If an Ochsner employee is not fully vaccinated by Oct. 29, they will be placed on leave. They then have one month to provide proof of vaccination.

Fox said there are a few exemptions to this requirement. “There are health care exemptions for folks, and religious exemptions. We are trying to cater to the population and understand their needs.”

