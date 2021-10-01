Prize Fest
Non-profit hosting event for breast cancer awareness

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Breast cancer is the second most common cancer found in women.

According to the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, African American women have a 31 percent mortality rate. Only about 4 percent of all women get breast cancer under the age of 40.

Survivor Gloria Greggs beat cancer in 2019 at the age of 32. She started a new non-profit called the Glo Up Cancer Foundation.

“I’m doing my first breast cancer event Oct. 23. Woodlawn is hosting, it is sponsored by Caddo Parish. It’s a Ball Out for Breast Cancer. It’s playing your heart out for breast cancer, acknowledging those survivors. This year it is about us getting the resources and getting it out there for anybody that needs help,” she said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a breast cancer survivor who has been fighting the disease for 10 years.

