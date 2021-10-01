Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards

Prize Fest
Country star Morgan Wallen will not be attending this year’s Country Music Awards.
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a fourth week on Billboard’s all-genre albums chart on early February.(Instagram: @MorganWallen)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star and former Gibbs High School student Morgan Wallen will not be attending this year’s Country Music Awards, Billboard reported Thursday. The decision was made after a video surfaced in February showing him using a racial slur.

Wallen responded to the video, releasing his own apology on Instagram where he told his fans not to defend the things he said. He also accepted punishments for what he said, which included his songs being removed from radio stations and streaming services.

“Our actions matter. Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There’s no reason to downplay what I did,” he said.

Wallen is a current nominee for “Album of the Year” with his album titled Dangerous: The Double Album. If he wins, he will not be at the show to accept his award.

This is not the first time Wallen has missed out on an opportunity. Wallen was previously stopped from performing on Saturday Night Live in October of 2020 for partying without a mask.

