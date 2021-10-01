Hit and miss wet weather continues through weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking more hit and miss shower activity thanks to the upper level low and trough to our north and west. Much like what we saw Thursday showers will flare up later in the morning and continue throughout the afternoon hours. Expect more of the same Saturday before we start to dry out Sunday, and especially as we head into next week. High temperatures over the weekend will likely be in the lower 80s. Next week we are tracking the potential for shot of more Fall air into the ArkLaTex starting Tuesday with the most noticeable change being the drop in the mugginess. In the tropics, we continue to keep an eye on Major Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor as they churn in the Atlantic, but outside of Tropical Storm Warnings for Bermuda no impacts are expected from either storm to land.

We are tracking more potential wet weather for the ArkLaTex over the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door on your Friday make sure you do grab an umbrella as the hit and miss shower activity will again be the weather story. After dry weather during the early morning hours we are expecting showers and storms to again pop up throughout the region. Like the past few days, we want to stress that not everyone is going to see wet weather today, but having an umbrella nearby is a good idea. High temperatures this afternoon will depend on how much rain you see, but highs in the lower 80s look fairly likely.

As we head through the weekend we are tracking generally more of the same for the region, especially on Saturday. More showers and storms will flare up throughout the day as the upper level low and front push eastward. Like all of this week, the wet weather will continue to be very scattered in nature with some seeing locally heavy rain and other very little wet weather and even sunshine. Sunday is trending drier for the ArkLaTex with only a few showers expected. Due to more rain expected Saturday temperatures will again be around the 80 degree mark while Sunday could see temperatures closer to 85.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking drier weather and more comfortable weather ahead for the region. Starting Monday the chances of showers will drop precipitously for the ArkLaTex, and by Tuesday the bigger story will be a cold front that will push through the region helping usher in slightly cooler temperatures and a significant drop in humidity. While a couple of showers can’t be ruled out with this front, it appears fairly likely that most of the ArkLaTex will be able to stay dry.

In the meantime, make sure you have those umbrellas again Friday! Have a great weekend!

