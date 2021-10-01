Historic Shreveport church finishes 3-day crusade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The historic Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport finished their three-day crusade on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The church held worship services this week in tents, open to everyone in the Allendale community.

Church leaders say they wanted to share the good news in a welcomed space for everyone.

“We decided to bring the word to the community. We’ve been talking about the exclusivity, universality, and sufficiency of Jesus, and we’ve come out tonight to share that with the community,” said Travis Bogan, church administrator.

Mt. Canaan recently celebrated their 127th anniversary as a church congregation.

