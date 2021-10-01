Prize Fest
Historic Shreveport church finishes 3-day crusade

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church brings 3-day crusade to an end.
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church brings 3-day crusade to an end.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The historic Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport finished their three-day crusade on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The church held worship services this week in tents, open to everyone in the Allendale community.

Church leaders say they wanted to share the good news in a welcomed space for everyone.

“We decided to bring the word to the community. We’ve been talking about the exclusivity, universality, and sufficiency of Jesus, and we’ve come out tonight to share that with the community,” said Travis Bogan, church administrator.

Mt. Canaan recently celebrated their 127th anniversary as a church congregation.

