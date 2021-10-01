Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Group of fathers hope to decrease violence, improve morale at Southwood High School

Dads on Duty
Dads on Duty(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group called “Dads on Duty” have stood outside of Southwood High School for two weeks to make sure everything ran smoothly.

This comes after massive fights broke out at the school, and dozens of student arrests were made.

The group starts just before 8 a.m., assisting students as they enter the campus and giving them words of encouragement. They also walk the halls and make sure students are getting to class on time.

The dads say they are not a security force, but just fathers hoping to change the tone on campus.

Dads on Duty started with five men and has now grown to a group of 25. If you would like to get involved, you can contact Southwood High School or message the group on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according...
Man dead following shooting at Blanchard residence
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to...
Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station
Police respond to scene on NE Front Street.
CPSO investigating death of teen whose body was found near railroad tracks in Vivian; victim identified
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Officers got the call to a residence in the 8100 block of Pines Road. That's near The Club at...
Home invasion thwarted after resident fires shots; suspects sought

Latest News

Postmaster General slowing deliveries, raising shipping costs
ACT 1002 prohibits schools from issuing mask mandates to staff and students. A circuit judge...
Ark. law prohibiting mask mandates under fire; school district says cases are down
A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis....
Another child has died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, state reports
Staff stand outside the Shreveport Regional Airport following evacuation orders from the...
Smoke causes evacuation at Shreveport Regional Airport