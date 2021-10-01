Prize Fest
Smoke causes evacuation at Shreveport Regional Airport

Staff stand outside the Shreveport Regional Airport following evacuation orders from the...
Staff stand outside the Shreveport Regional Airport following evacuation orders from the Shreveport Fire department.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a possible fire at the Shreveport Regional Airport around 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Roughly 50 to 60 customers and airport personnel were evacuated from the airport. An airport spokesperson said that the airport had an electricity issue, which caused a backup generator to begin operation. It was reported that two turbines in the generator began to overheat and start producing smoke.

Smoke began to fill the terminal and an evacuation was called. Overall the airport was closed for a total of 20 minutes and is currently operating normally with no flights delayed.

There is still no word on when the airport will resume using regular power.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

