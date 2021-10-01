Community resources available for mothers with perinatal mood, anxiety disorders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For mothers and families struggling following the birth of a child — know you’re not alone, and there is help out there.

Jessica Latin, a wife and a mother, specializes in perinatal mental health certified counselor based in Shreveport.

“What that means is I counsel women and families who are experiencing perinatal mood and anxiety disorders,” Latin said. “That’s kind of the umbrella term for everything post partum depression, postpartum anxiety, PTSD and post partum psychosis as well.”

Her business JL Counseling, LLC. offers individual therapy, couples counseling and family therapy.

In total, half of pregnancies are unplanned, and some expecting mothers may face some complications in their pregnancies Latin says. Which may make some unhappy or stressed. She went on to add that it’s okay.

“I know for one I wasn’t very happy in my second pregnancy, so it’s not always accurate,” Latin said.

Anyone experiencing postpartum symptoms can reach out to the following resources:

JL Counseling: (318) 759-7875

Postpartum Support Helpline: 1-800-944-4773

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

For more on JL Counseling, you can visit its site here.

