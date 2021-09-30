Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to...
Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station
A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according...
Man dead following shooting at Blanchard residence

Latest News

FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in...
Big drop in US teen vaping seen with COVID school closures
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is working with Sen. Joe Manchin on a way forward with...
Pelosi: Manchin and I have 'shared values'
This image released by Facebook Watch shows co-hosts, from left, Lili Estefan, Gloria Estefan...
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9
A body cam video from 2019 showed the aftermath of the arrest of Jerrius Brown. The video shows...
Federal lawsuit filed following allegations of excessive force in DeSoto Parish