TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 3: Video shows Davis watch down hallway as nurses respond to declining patient

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:24 a.m. - Stone said she expected Davis to respond to Kalina’s declining condition. Davis is seen on camera watching patient monitors down the hallway that shows a patient’s vitals. Video shows Davis looking down the hallway as nurses respond to Kalina’s room.

After looking at the patient monitors for several seconds, Davis heads down the hallway to Kalina’s room. Davis stands in the doorway of Kalina’s room and watches as doctors work to improve Kalina’s condition.

Stone said Davis did not say to the nurses that he had just come from Kalina’s room.

At 1:59 am, Davis and the other nurses step out of Kalina’s room. Stone says Davis still had not told them he had been in Kalina’s room.

9:50 a.m. - Wendy Stone said Ben Rasberry was a “meticulous” nurse. He didn’t like anyone else messing with his patients or hindering his job.

The prosecution began showing security camera footage. The first video shown is from around 1 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2018. It shows Ben Rasberry going in and out of Joseph Kalina’s room. The video then shows William Davis enter Kalina’s room at 1:16 a.m. The video shows Davis was in the room less than a minute before leaving.

At 1:21 am, a nurse training with Ben Rasberry noticed a problem and asked Ben for help with Kalina. At 1:23 am, charge nurse Wendy Stone calls for more help for Kalina. At 1:25 am, video shows Davis arrive back at Kalina’s room as several nurses work to improve Kalina’s failing condition.

Day three of the trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients began in Thursday.

William George Davis.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Witness Robert Graham took the stand and was questioned by the prosecution. At the time, he was a regional security officer at CHRISTUS.

Graham said the CVICU (cardiovascular intensive care unit, where Davis worked) upgraded their security camera system and installed additional security cameras at the beginning of 2018.

The defense questioned Graham who said the cameras only recorded when motion was detected.

The next witness, Wendy Stone, is a CVICU nurse at CHRISTUS. She said nurses check extensively to make sure air is not entered into a patient’s arterial line. She said she was working the night Joseph Kalina crashed (Jan. 25, 2018). Ben Rasberry called out to Wendy for help when they noticed Kalina’s heart rate was low.

PREVIOUS: ‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.