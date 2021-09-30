The rain continues, but brighter days are ahead

(KSLA) - Rain will still be likely everyday through the weekend. It will not be a washout any day, but you’ll want the umbrella handy. By next week, the weather may switch up and the sunshine should return.

This evening may have a few more showers around. It will not rain everywhere, but I’d keep the umbrella close by. Even after the sun goes down, I’m not ruling out a couple more showers that may pop up. Temperatures will be falling out of the 80s to the 70s with plenty of humidity.

Overnight it will be mostly just, but not completely. A few more showers are likely to pop up overnight and early Friday morning. It could be a wet commute to work or school in the morning. Not everyone will get rain tonight. Rain chances will be at 30%. Temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will still have some scattered showers and storms around. I have the rain chance at 40% for the day. I expect there to be a lot of off and on activity throughout the day. So I would plan on there being rain, just not lasting forever. Overall, it should be a gloomy looking day with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s.

This weekend is trending toward more rain. I have now kept the rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday at 40%. While it should not be widespread, there will likely be heavy downpours at times. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you should not have to cancel them just yet. I would have an indoor plan as an alternative though. The rain will be scattered in nature, so it will not rain all day. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 80s.

Next week finally looks to have less rain! This unsettled weather pattern may finally shift around, so we may not see as much rain, if any at all! Monday and Tuesday as of now have a 20% chance of rain. With less rain, the humidity is also expected to decrease! There will also be a little more sunshine with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we still remain quite active. We have hurricane Sam, which is still a CAT 4. This should remain a strong hurricane until the end of the week, when it weakens just a little. The storm will be moving to the north with no threat. Tropical storm Victor has formed, but also poses no threat. The storm will remain out at sea and will not interact with any land. There is currently no threat to the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico. The next name off the list is Wanda.

Have a thriving Thursday and a great rest of the week, despite the rain.

