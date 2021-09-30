Prize Fest
NSU professor speaks on how potential government shutdown could impact ArkLaTex

(Source: CNN Newsource)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There was a race against time for answers on whether the government would shut down. However, that isn’t going to happen just yet, as Congress passed a bill to avoid a partial shutdown and keep the government funded until Dec. 3.

Natchitoches State University Professor Greg Granger provided some insight on how this could impact the ArkLaTex if a decision is not made after December.

“I think people need to pay attention to certain benefits like FEMA and people in hurricane zones, people on SNAP. Maybe keep in touch with your congressperson’s office,” he said.

The last government shutdown took place in 2018 to 2019, and impacted about 800,000 federal workers.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more from Professor Granger.

