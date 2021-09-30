Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after he was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to the RaceWay gas station.

According to officers on the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officers determined that the shooting took place somewhere else. The victim drove to the gas station at some point and called 911.

Police are working to find where the shooting took place. The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

