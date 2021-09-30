Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station

Police are working to find where the shooting took place
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to...
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to the RaceWay gas station. According to officers on the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after he was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to the RaceWay gas station.

According to officers on the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officers determined that the shooting took place somewhere else. The victim drove to the gas station at some point and called 911.

Police are working to find where the shooting took place. The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Students gathered Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 to pray for an end to the violence at Southwood...
Students, community members pray for unity at Southwood High School
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Officers got the call to a residence in the 8100 block of Pines Road. That's near The Club at...
Home invasion thwarted after resident fires shots; suspects sought
Make sure you have an umbrella nearby until will get to next week
Hit and miss showers and storms again
Police respond to scene on NE Front Street.
CPSO investigating incident after body found in Vivian
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial