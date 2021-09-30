Man dead following shooting at Blanchard residence

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a shooting early on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers got the 4:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Sand Valley Lane in Blanchard regarding gunshots in the area.

As deputies got to the scene, they heard there was a shooting victim in a home.

A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Bia Roldan.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

