Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man dead following shooting at Blanchard residence

A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according...
A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Bia Roldan.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a shooting early on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers got the 4:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Sand Valley Lane in Blanchard regarding gunshots in the area.

As deputies got to the scene, they heard there was a shooting victim in a home.

A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Bia Roldan.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Students gathered Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 to pray for an end to the violence at Southwood...
Students, community members pray for unity at Southwood High School
FBI reports uptick in violent crimes in Bossier City

Latest News

Jaf Fielder (right) will be taking the reigns as president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health...
Willis-Knighton’s incoming CEO talks about new role, his time with the health system
Officers got the call to a residence in the 8100 block of Pines Road. That's near The Club at...
Home invasion thwarted after resident fires shots; suspects sought
Make sure you have an umbrella nearby until will get to next week
Hit and miss showers and storms again
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to...
Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station