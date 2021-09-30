Man arrested accused in more than a dozen burglaries in Shreveport area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanks to an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers, a man who is accused of committing more than a dozen burglaries in the Shreveport area is now behind bars.

Officials say back on Tuesday, Sept. 21, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported burglary in the 1400 block of Kings Highway. When they got there, a man ran from officers. Despite a large manhunt, they weren’t able to find him.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Morris Edwards, 43, was arrested. Police believe he’s connected to a number of other burglaries in the area. He’s facing at least 13 counts of simple burglary.

Police say Morris has previously been arrested more than 20 times over the last couple of decades on charges such as armed robbery, carjacking, burglary, and aggravated flight from an officer.

