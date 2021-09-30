How to protect yourself during potential home invasions
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two intruders were stopped from breaking into a home on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a resident fired three gun shots.
This incident has community members wanting to know the best way to protect themselves during a home invasion.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a legal expert on ways to legally protect yourself and your home from crime.
RELATED
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.