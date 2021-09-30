Prize Fest
Home invasion thwarted after resident fires shots; suspects sought

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to find two men after an attempted break-in on Thursday morning.

Officers got the call to a residence in the 8100 block of Pines Road. That’s near The Club at Huntington.

According to police, the resident heard a banging at his door. When he went to check two men cloaked in all black pushed their way in.

The resident then fired three shots at the intruders. Police did not say if they were armed.

Police believe that the pair got away in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

