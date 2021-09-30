Hit and miss showers through Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more hit and miss wet weather across the ArkLaTex thanks to an upper level low and trough to our west. The old saying goes “Upper level low, weatherman’s woe” and that will certainly be the case over the next few days as it will continue to be very difficult to nail down the exact location of the wet weather across the region. Overall though we do expect the rainfall coverage across the ArkLaTex to come down slightly today compared to Wednesday, and that means temperatures will rebound slightly across the region. Expect more high temperatures in the mid-80s for the ArkLaTex through the weekend before a cold front could move through Tuesday further dropping our highs as well as the humidity for the region. In the tropics Victor formed yesterday, but like Major Hurricane Sam it is expected to stay out to sea.

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it may be best to grab an umbrella as a precaution, but by no means are you guaranteed to see rain and storm activity during the day. As we have seen over the past few days the wet weather will be very scattered with hit and miss showers and storms. So some of you will see localized downpour while others will stay dry. Due to the scattered nature of the potential rain we are expecting high temperatures to be a touch warmer with temperatures reaching into the mid-80s across the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking more showers on the way for some this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

As we move ahead to Friday and weekend we are tracking a very similar forecast as the upper level low and trough spin out to our west. Temperatures Friday through the weekend will very much likely hover the around the mid-80s depending on whether or not you sea rain. The mugginess through the weekend will stay elevated, but not insane so just be prepared to perhaps sweat a little if you are planning on getting outside.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a drop in the rain chances as well as falling temperatures and humidity for the ArkLaTex. This will be thanks to the trough finally pushing to our east, and while not strong, a cold front pushing through the region Tuesday. Behind the front our high temperatures should drop from the mid-80s to down to the upper 70s to around 80 on Wednesday. The biggest change though will be noticeable drop in the humidity and another shot of Fall weather into the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready to dodge the showers again today as this meteorologist rips his hair out trying to pin them down. Have a great Thursday!

