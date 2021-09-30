Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Federal lawsuit filed following allegations of excessive force in DeSoto Parish

A technicality in Louisiana could let the officers allegedly involved to escape legal liability.
A body cam video from 2019 showed the aftermath of the arrest of Jerrius Brown. The video shows...
A body cam video from 2019 showed the aftermath of the arrest of Jerrius Brown. The video shows a beaten, bloody and barely conscious Brown who was allegedly beaten while in custody at the DeSoto Parish Jail.
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Allegations of excessive force by three northwest Louisiana law enforcement officers have led to a federal lawsuit following an exclusive KSLA News 12 investigation.

A body cam video from 2019 showed the aftermath of the arrest of Jarius Brown. The video shows a beaten, bloody and barely conscious Brown who was allegedly beaten while in custody at the DeSoto Parish Jail.

RELATED » Former DeSoto Parish deputy jailer under investigation by state police following KSLA investigation

Brown was charged with unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle. The bodycam video is now the centerpiece of a federal lawsuit claiming excessive use of battery against former deputy jailer Javerrea Pouncy and an unknown DeSoto Parish deputy and an unknown state trooper.

Nora Ahmed is a lawyer with the ACU and she is also a part of the team representing Brown. She said that the 19-page civil rights lawsuit tells the story of what happened to Brown inside the jail before the trooper’s body cam started rolling.

Brown was allegedly stripped naked. The filing claims that an officer hit brown in his face and torso, fracturing his face and eye socket.

While Ahmed believes this is a clear case of excessive use of force, she adds that a technicality in Louisiana could let the officers allegedly involved to escape legal liability.

Both the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police did not comment on the suit. At the time of the story’s broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 29, neither agency responded to KSLA News 12′s questions.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to...
Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station
A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according...
Man dead following shooting at Blanchard residence

Latest News

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Caddo Schools made the statement Thursday, Sept. 30.
Caddo and Bossier schools to maintain current COVID protocols
Police respond to scene on NE Front Street.
CPSO investigating incident after body of teen found on train tracks in Vivian
Day 3 of William Davis trial
TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 3: Video shows Davis watch down hallway as nurses respond to declining patient