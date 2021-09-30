Federal lawsuit filed following allegations of excessive force in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Allegations of excessive force by three northwest Louisiana law enforcement officers have led to a federal lawsuit following an exclusive KSLA News 12 investigation.

A body cam video from 2019 showed the aftermath of the arrest of Jarius Brown. The video shows a beaten, bloody and barely conscious Brown who was allegedly beaten while in custody at the DeSoto Parish Jail.

Brown was charged with unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle. The bodycam video is now the centerpiece of a federal lawsuit claiming excessive use of battery against former deputy jailer Javerrea Pouncy and an unknown DeSoto Parish deputy and an unknown state trooper.

Nora Ahmed is a lawyer with the ACU and she is also a part of the team representing Brown. She said that the 19-page civil rights lawsuit tells the story of what happened to Brown inside the jail before the trooper’s body cam started rolling.

Brown was allegedly stripped naked. The filing claims that an officer hit brown in his face and torso, fracturing his face and eye socket.

While Ahmed believes this is a clear case of excessive use of force, she adds that a technicality in Louisiana could let the officers allegedly involved to escape legal liability.

Both the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police did not comment on the suit. At the time of the story’s broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 29, neither agency responded to KSLA News 12′s questions.

