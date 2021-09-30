Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CPSO investigating incident after body found in Vivian

Police respond to scene on NE Front Street.
Police respond to scene on NE Front Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an “officer needs assistance call” just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Officers with the Vivian Police Department arrived to the intersection of NE Front Street and Newport Street first, before calling CPSO for assistance.

Upon arrival, officials say a body was found near the railroad tracks. Detectives and CSI are currently headed to the scene for further assistance.

Details are slim at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death

Latest News

William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Okla. National Guard member helps post Hurricane Ida
Okla. National Guard member helps post Hurricane Ida
DSNAP
Louisiana receives approval to extend DSNAP due to high applicant volumes