CPSO investigating incident after body found in Vivian
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an “officer needs assistance call” just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Officers with the Vivian Police Department arrived to the intersection of NE Front Street and Newport Street first, before calling CPSO for assistance.
Upon arrival, officials say a body was found near the railroad tracks. Detectives and CSI are currently headed to the scene for further assistance.
Details are slim at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.