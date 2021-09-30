CPSO investigating incident after body found in Vivian

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an “officer needs assistance call” just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Officers with the Vivian Police Department arrived to the intersection of NE Front Street and Newport Street first, before calling CPSO for assistance.

Upon arrival, officials say a body was found near the railroad tracks. Detectives and CSI are currently headed to the scene for further assistance.

Details are slim at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

