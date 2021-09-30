Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo and Bossier schools to maintain current COVID protocols

Caddo Schools made the statement Thursday, Sept. 30.
Caddo Schools made the statement Thursday, Sept. 30.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Schools’ statement comes as the Louisiana Department of Education announced an option to no longer quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19.

The school boards came to the decision to maintain current COVID protocols stating that they are following guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC.

“Our focus has been strictly on providing in-person learning in the safest environment possible,” replied Dr. Goree. “With masking, proper hand hygiene, quarantining and voluntary testing, our schools are reflective of the best practices overwhelmingly advised by our medical community. We will continue to work with these partners on a daily basis in order to reflect the latest recommendations based on scientific findings.”

The schools’ current COVID measures include quarantining unvaccinated individuals who have been in close contact with someone that tested positive for COVID. This guidance has not changed according to medical experts. The office of Public Health is not recommending any changes to quarantine time periods or the ability to opt out of quarantine.

“Caddo Parish Public Schools will continue to follow the advice of our medical partners in addition to guidance from the LDH and the CDC in regard to COVID-19 protocols and mitigation measures,” commented Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools. “Since the earliest days of this pandemic, we have looked to these experts in their respective fields to guide us and we will continue to do so. As we have stated since the release of our district’s guidance, we will review all COVID-19 procedures and protocols for updates or modifications at the end of the nine weeks with a focus on the safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”

Bossier Schools also made the below statement about their own COVID Protocols.

“We are currently gathering more information about the new quarantine guidelines announced by the Louisiana Department of Education. Since the pandemic began, Bossier Schools has adhered to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana Governor’s Office, and Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Until school districts receive more clarity, Bossier Schools’ quarantine practices will stay the same.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to...
Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station
A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according...
Man dead following shooting at Blanchard residence

Latest News

A body cam video from 2019 showed the aftermath of the arrest of Jerrius Brown. The video shows...
Federal lawsuit filed following allegations of excessive force in DeSoto Parish
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Police respond to scene on NE Front Street.
CPSO investigating incident after body of teen found on train tracks in Vivian
Day 3 of William Davis trial
TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 3: Video shows Davis watch down hallway as nurses respond to declining patient