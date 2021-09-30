Caddo and Bossier schools to maintain current COVID protocols

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Schools’ statement comes as the Louisiana Department of Education announced an option to no longer quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19.

The school boards came to the decision to maintain current COVID protocols stating that they are following guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC.

“Our focus has been strictly on providing in-person learning in the safest environment possible,” replied Dr. Goree. “With masking, proper hand hygiene, quarantining and voluntary testing, our schools are reflective of the best practices overwhelmingly advised by our medical community. We will continue to work with these partners on a daily basis in order to reflect the latest recommendations based on scientific findings.”

The schools’ current COVID measures include quarantining unvaccinated individuals who have been in close contact with someone that tested positive for COVID. This guidance has not changed according to medical experts. The office of Public Health is not recommending any changes to quarantine time periods or the ability to opt out of quarantine.

“Caddo Parish Public Schools will continue to follow the advice of our medical partners in addition to guidance from the LDH and the CDC in regard to COVID-19 protocols and mitigation measures,” commented Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools. “Since the earliest days of this pandemic, we have looked to these experts in their respective fields to guide us and we will continue to do so. As we have stated since the release of our district’s guidance, we will review all COVID-19 procedures and protocols for updates or modifications at the end of the nine weeks with a focus on the safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”

Bossier Schools also made the below statement about their own COVID Protocols.

“We are currently gathering more information about the new quarantine guidelines announced by the Louisiana Department of Education. Since the pandemic began, Bossier Schools has adhered to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana Governor’s Office, and Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Until school districts receive more clarity, Bossier Schools’ quarantine practices will stay the same.”

