Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Alabama

Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHORTERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued by law enforcement in Alabama on Thursday afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin, WBRC reported.

Adrianna was last seen Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators said she is believed to have been abducted by an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. The abductor is believed to be in the mid to late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

