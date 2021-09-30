Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

6 nursing home patients who died in Ida evacuation identified

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six nursing home patients who died in the evacuation to a warehouse in Tangipahoa have been identified by officials.

Fifteen patients evacuated to the warehouse died in total. Seven of those deaths have been classified as storm-related.

Six of those storm-related victims have been identified as:

  • Sharon French, 59
  • Timothy Porter, 52
  • Thomas Becnel, 77
  • Randolph Blankenship, 61
  • Catherine Williams, 75
  • Donald Uzee, 84

Nearly 850 nursing home patients were evacuated to a warehouse before Hurricane Ida. Residents described deplorable, inhumane conditions at the facility.

Fifteen patients evacuated to the warehouse died in total. Seven of those deaths have been classified as storm-related.

Four people died while in the shelter. Three more died after the evacuation.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Officers got the call just before 1:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive to...
Man with gunshot wound found outside Shreveport gas station
A man and a woman were both taken to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital, according...
Man dead following shooting at Blanchard residence

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
(Source: CNN Newsource)
NSU professor speaks on how potential government shutdown could impact ArkLaTex
16 illegally possessed guns seized as part of Operation Blue Anvil in Shreveport
The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates by...
Arkansas court won’t halt ruling against mask mandate ban