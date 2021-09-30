Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 Sabine sheriff’s detectives, another male hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Many

Preliminary investigation indicates pickup’s driver failed to yield at crossover to entrance of Walmart, SPSO spokesman says
Three Sabine Parish sheriff’s detectives and another male were hurt in a two-vehicle collision...
Three Sabine Parish sheriff’s detectives and another male were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in front of Walmart on U.S. Highway 171 in Many on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2021, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. The crash involved a Sheriff’s Office unit and a 2017 Honda Ridgeline, authorities say.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KSLA) — Three Sabine Parish sheriff’s detectives and another male were hurt in a crash on U.S. Highway 171 in Many, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Tire marks in this photograph provided by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office indicate the 2017...
Tire marks in this photograph provided by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office indicate the 2017 Honda Ridgeline wound up in a ditch after the pickup was struck by the Sheriff's Office unit, which is a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

The accident involving a Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office unit and a 2017 Honda Ridgeline occurred in front of Walmart just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Preliminary investigation indicates the midsize pickup’s driver failed to yield at the crossover to the entrance of the store, sheriff’s Detective D.W. Seegers said. That truck was struck on the passenger side by the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado in which the detectives were headed south. Tire marks in photographs provided by the Sheriff’s Office indicate the Honda then wound up in a ditch.

The Honda’s driver, a male, and two of the detectives were taken to Sabine Medical Center in Many for treatment of moderate to minor injuries.

The pickup’s driver and one of those two detectives later were transferred to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria for further treatment. That detective’s left arm was fractured in three places, Seegers said.

“We were unable to obtain the exact condition of the driver of the Honda truck.”

The other injured detective was released after being treated at Sabine Medical.

Authorities have not released the names of the four people involved in the crash.

Louisiana State Police’s Alexandria-based Troop E is leading the investigation into the accident.

“Sheriff Aaron Mitchell would like everyone to keep the driver of the Honda truck, the sheriff’s detectives and all of their families in your prayers.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport

Latest News

An officer with the Texarkana Texas Police Department was injured in a wreck on Tuesday, Sept....
Texarkana, Texas, law officer injured in crash; man arrested for DWI
Heavy traffic is reported on Barksdale Boulevard and near Brookshire Grocery Arena Drive....
Crash blocks traffic on northbound A.R. Teague Parkway
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions