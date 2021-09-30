3 Sabine sheriff’s detectives, another male hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Many

MANY, La. (KSLA) — Three Sabine Parish sheriff’s detectives and another male were hurt in a crash on U.S. Highway 171 in Many, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Tire marks in this photograph provided by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office indicate the 2017 Honda Ridgeline wound up in a ditch after the pickup was struck by the Sheriff's Office unit, which is a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

The accident involving a Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office unit and a 2017 Honda Ridgeline occurred in front of Walmart just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Preliminary investigation indicates the midsize pickup’s driver failed to yield at the crossover to the entrance of the store, sheriff’s Detective D.W. Seegers said. That truck was struck on the passenger side by the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado in which the detectives were headed south. Tire marks in photographs provided by the Sheriff’s Office indicate the Honda then wound up in a ditch.

The Honda’s driver, a male, and two of the detectives were taken to Sabine Medical Center in Many for treatment of moderate to minor injuries.

The pickup’s driver and one of those two detectives later were transferred to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria for further treatment. That detective’s left arm was fractured in three places, Seegers said.

“We were unable to obtain the exact condition of the driver of the Honda truck.”

The other injured detective was released after being treated at Sabine Medical.

Authorities have not released the names of the four people involved in the crash.

Louisiana State Police’s Alexandria-based Troop E is leading the investigation into the accident.

“Sheriff Aaron Mitchell would like everyone to keep the driver of the Honda truck, the sheriff’s detectives and all of their families in your prayers.”

