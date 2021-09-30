Prize Fest
16 illegally possessed guns seized as part of Operation Blue Anvil in Shreveport

(unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Sept. 24 and 25, the Shreveport Police Department conducted a criminal patrol operation called “Operation Blue Anvil.”

Results of the operation were released Thursday, Sept. 30. During the operation, police say they arrested 18 people for felonies, seized 16 firearms, multiple narcotics, and executed three outstanding warrants.

Police say two vehicles were also impounded as part of the operation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

